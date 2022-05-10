Mexican President Not to Attend a Non-Inclusive Americas Summit

"How can a summit be 'of America' without all the countries of America? From where are those who are not invited? Are they from another unknown continent, planet, or galaxy?” AMLO said.

On Tuesday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) announced he will not attend the Summit of the Americas if the United States does not invite all Latin American countries.

“If not everyone is invited, a representation of the Mexican government will go. But I wouldn't go. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would represent me,” he said.

These statements come days after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration stated that it is "unlikely" to convene countries such as Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua. Asked if his absence would be a protest message, Lopez Obrador said "yes, because I don't want the same policy to continue in America."

The Mexican President considered that these moments should not be confrontational because "we are to unite and, even if we have differences, we can resolve them by listening to each other and dialoguing."

���� Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda: Countries wont attend if the US insists on having Guaido at the Summit of the Americas pic.twitter.com/e81FAeNtSp — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) May 5, 2022

AMLO said that no one has the right to exclude others and ruled out the possibility that his absence from the Summit would affect the relationship between Mexico and the U.S.

“If a country does not want to attend, then that is its right. However, how can a summit be 'of America' without all the countries of America? From where are those who are not invited? Are they from another unknown continent, planet, or galaxy?” AMLO said wryly.

To support his position, the leftist leader recalled President George Washington's words: "Nations should not take advantage of the misfortune of other peoples."

The Mexican president pointed out that the idea of ​​excluding some Latin American countries comes from "minority groups that are factious" for this reason he reiterated that unity and respect must be sought so that the region advances as others in the world have done.