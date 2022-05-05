Mexican FM and US State Secretary Discuss Migration Issues

The Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard warned the United States that without significant investment in Central America, it is impossible to stop migration.

The migration crisis was the main topic of a meeting between the U.S. and Mexican foreign ministers in Washington. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard warned the United States that without significant investment in Central America, it is impossible to stop migration.

Prior to the meeting, the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, indicated that they are facing an unprecedented migration challenge in the hemisphere.

After the meeting, Ebrard stated that his country's proposal is to hold a regional conference to join efforts and create jobs in order to reduce the migratory flow. He indicated that both sides agreed to prepare a joint initiative on this matter.

In view of the possible withdrawal of Title 42, which allows the expulsion of migrants requesting asylum in the U.S. due to the HIV/AIDS pandemic, the Foreign Minister assured that Mexico will not become a country through which anyone can pass.

The head of Mexican diplomacy also met with Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, who did not share Ebrard's idea of controlling migration.

The bilateral meeting also addressed the Summit of the Americas next June in Los Angeles. Ebrard insisted that all countries of the region must be present at the event, in view of the U.S. refusal to invite Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.