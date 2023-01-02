Mexican President Celebrates Lula’s Inauguration

"The new government will fight for equality and justice," said Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador welcoming the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as president of Brazil.

The Presidency of the Mexico Government, through its official Twitter account, said the Mexican President expressed his joy for the arrival of Lula da Silva to the Presidency, highlighting the ties of brotherhood between the two nations that will be strengthened from this moment on.

During his morning press conference, López Obrador said that Lula's arrival constitutes "the return of a popular project, not an oligarchic one." The Mexican leader said that despite powerful interests against him, Lula achieved victory, "and he did it with the support of the people of Brazil."

"President Lula faced a very strong onslaught that led him unjustly to jail and he resisted and got out of jail to return to govern Brazil," AMLO said.

López Obrador referred to the fact that the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, did not attend Lula's inauguration. In this sense, he said that the Workers' Party (PT) leader will face "a belligerent opposition," which Lula is capable of confronting.

AMLO announces that Brazilian President Lula da Silva could travel to Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that his Brazilian counterpart expressed to Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller his intention to visit Mexico soon and celebrated the "coincidences" between both governments.

Even more important, according to AMLO, is the presentation of the presidential sash to Lula da Silva by representatives of the Brazilian people for his third presidential term (2023-2027).

The leader of the Brazilian left expressed to the Mexican representative at the inauguration his desire to visit Mexico. The First Lady, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, told Lula that he will always be welcome, not only because Mexico and Brazil are "brotherly peoples," but also because their governments share common goals and a common vision.

Lula took office on January 1 for his third presidential term after defeating Jair Bolsonaro in October in the second round of elections. Lula has held the presidency in two previous terms (2003-2007 and 2007-2011).