Brazilian Supreme Court Receives Arrest Request for Bolsonaro

On Monday, the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) filed a legal appeal for the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to order the arrest of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who fled to Miami before the inauguration of President Lula da Silva on January 1.

The PSOL petition accuses the far-right leader of having encouraged his followers to carry out violent acts, such as roadblocks and attacks on public buildings and vehicles, which were intended to reject Lula's electoral victory and promote a coup.

According to the local press, Bolsonaro left Brazil precisely because he feared that any judge would order his arrest in one of the dozens of legal proceedings opened against him during his administration (2019-2023).

The PSOL indicated in its petition that the ex-president is in a position to be arrested because he no longer has the prerogative of jurisdiction. It also asked the Supreme judges to order the lifting of Bolsonaro's telephone and telematic secrecy so that the Federal Police can review his messages and find evidence before the far-right politician destroys any evidence.

��Dilma sofreu o impeachment e toda a perseguição e NÃO FUGIU do Brasil!



��Lula foi condenado e NÃO FUGIU acabando, inclusive, PRESO!



��Bolsonaro nem terminou o mandato e FUGIU DO BRASIL!



A diferença? Os dos primeiros sabiam que nada deviam e o último sabe que a todos DEVE! pic.twitter.com/RDui2zDPL7 — Caio ��️‍�� (@BastidorDoCaio) December 30, 2022

The tweet reads, "Dilma suffered impeachment and persecution and she didn't flee Brazil! Lula was convicted and didn't escape; he even went to jail! Bolsonaro didn't even finish his term and fled Brazil! The difference? While the first two knew they owed nothing, the latter knows he owes everyone!"

Samia Bomfim, the PSOL spokesperson at the Lower House, announced that the petition also requires the Brazilian Justice to confiscate Bolsonaro's passport to prevent him from leaving Brazil if he returns.

Among other things, the far-right politician has been under investigation in proceedings related to calls for a coup and the closure of Congress and the Supreme Court. "He has to be held accountable for the wrong he did to Brazil," Bomfim said.

"NO amnesty. This is not about revenge. It's about complying with the law and doing justice," PSOL lawmaker Guilhermo Boulos said, referring to the crimes carried out by Bolsonaro and other members of his administration.

