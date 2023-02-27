Mexican Opposition Protests Against AMLOS's Electoral Reform

Once the conservative leaders delivered their speeches, citizens dispersed from the Zocalo Square without any problem. Security forces did not repress them at any time.

On Sunday, Mexican conservative citizens held a protest against the "Plan B", an electoral reform promoted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Convened by some 80 opposition organizations, thousands of citizens gathered in Mexico City's Zocalo square to ask the Supreme Court to reverse the latest electoral reform.

According to Marko Cortes, the leader of the opposition National Action Party (PAN), the protesters want the reform to be declared unconstitutional because it allows the Foreign Affairs Ministry to organize the voting process for Mexicans abroad.

Prior to the approval of Plan B by Congress, however, the National Electoral Institute (INE) had been carrying out the organization of elections inside and outside the country.

Presidential candidate Angel Gurria proposes that the next presidential elections be organized by the INE, "an institution that has earned the credibility and trust of the Mexican people."

"Como 80 mil, máximo 100 mil personas" asistieron a la marcha de INE, señala AMLO



El presidente @lopezobrador_ aseguró que las marchas que se realizaron en contra de su 'Plan B' son "pequeñas para lo que representa el potencial conservador en México". pic.twitter.com/tCWbOk2CFr — Político MX (@politicomx) February 27, 2023

The tweet reads, "About 80,000, maximum of 100,000 people attended the INE march, AMLO said. President Lopez Obrador assured that the marches against his 'Plan B' are small for what the conservative potential in Mexico represents."

The AMLO-backed Plan B, whose publication in the Official Gazette will take place in a short time, takes away budgetary resources from the INE.

Referring to the right-wing organizations that called on citizens to defend the INE, President AMLO said that they “do not want the transformation of the country, they want to continue stealing, and they want to continue with their privileges. That is the bottom of the matter.”

"Their strategy is lies. They say that we want to affect democracy in Mexico, when in essence they are anti-democratic," he added.

Once the conservative leaders delivered their speeches, citizens dispersed from the Zocalo Square without any problem. The Mexican security forces did not repress them at any time.

