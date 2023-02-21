Garcia Luna Found Guilty in US on Drug Trafficking Charges

Mexico considered that justice was served by declaring former Security Secretary García Luna guilty of drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, Mexico's former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, was found guilty in the U.S. of all five charges against him, most of them related to drug trafficking.

In the Eastern District Court of Brooklyn, New York, the 12-member jury of seven women and five men found Garcia Luna guilty of the five crimes he was charged with.

The former Secretary of Public Security was charged with an international conspiracy to export cocaine, organized crime and false declarations.

According to the jury, Garcia Luna provided the Sinaloa Cartel with protection and impunity in exchange for million-dollar bribes. He facilitated the shipment of nearly 53 tons of cocaine to the U.S. between 2006 and 2012.

García Luna es declarado culpable por tráfico de drogas, delincuencia organizada y falsedad de declaraciones en E.U. La justicia ha llegado para quien fuera escudero de @FelipeCalderon. Los crímenes en contra de nuestro pueblo no serán olvidados nunca. — Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) February 21, 2023

Garcia Luna, convicted of drug trafficking, organized crime and false statements in the U.S. Justice has arrived for the man who was a squire of Felipe Calderon. The crimes against our people will never be forgotten.

The trial began on January 11 and had 18 hearings in Brooklyn Federal Court. Judge Brian Cogan will sentence the former Mexican official at a hearing scheduled for June 27.

Garcia Luna, directly linked to the Sinaloa Cartel criminal organization, commanded the war against drug trafficking during the administration of former President Felipe Calderon (2006-2012).

Regarding the verdict, the spokesman for the Presidency of Mexico, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, said via Twitter, "Justice has arrived for the man who was Felipe Calderón's squire. The crimes against our people will never be forgotten."