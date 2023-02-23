Mexican Senate Approves AMLO's Electoral Reform

President Lopez Obrador's bill establishes that parties are obliged to guarantee candidacies to migrants, Black people, Indigenous people, LGBT people, and citizens with disabilities.

On Wednesday, the Mexican Senate approved an electoral reform bill proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to bring the country’s electoral system closer to citizens and boost its transparency.

Endorsed by 72 votes in favor and 50 votes against, the bill comprises amendments to the General Law on Electoral Institutions, the Law on Political Parties, and the Judiciary Law.

Senators discussed it for several hours, prevailing the opinion of the pro-government National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party.

Initially, the AMLO's bill proposed that the votes received by a coalition of parties could be used by the smaller parties to keep their electoral registration, even when they have not achieved the minimum standard required for each party by law. However, this reform was not approved since senators considered that votes would become "political goods."

The new electoral reform bill eliminates some administrative functions of the National Electoral Institute (INE). In addition, it approved that citizens elect their councilors.

The reform also allows Mexican residents or citizens abroad to vote online. This option, however, cannot be exercised through devices for commercial use such as electronic wallets and prepaid cards. The bill, which the AMLO administration will have to approve to enter into force, also establishes that parties are obliged to guarantee candidacies to Black individuals, Indigenous people, migrants, LGBT people, and citizens with disabilities. Opposition politicians forcible rejected this, stressing that they will challenge the reform in the Supreme Court and convene a mobilization against it in over 80 Mexican cities on Feb. 26.