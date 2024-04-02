Mexican Leftist Candidate for Mayor of Celaya Shot to Death

Mexico will have the largest elections in its history on June 2, when over 97 million citizens are called to renew 20,375 federal positions.

On Monday afternoon, armed men murdered Bertha Gaytan, candidate of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) for the Mayor of Celeya.

This occurred in San Miguel Octopan, where she was leading her first campaign rally and was presenting her proposals to improve public safety. The attack also left three people injured.

"I firmly condemn this inhuman act and reiterate all my commitment so that the state coordinates the efforts of all levels of Government in the electoral processes and thus, those who participate in them have the protection that is necessary," said Diego Sinhue, the governor of the state of Guanajuato.

"The cowardly attack that took the life of candidate Bertha Gaytan will not go unpunished. My deepest condolences to her family," he added.

Asesinaron a Bertha Griselda Gaytán, candidata de #Morena a la alcaldía de #Celaya, #Guanajuato



Fue atacada a balazos durante un mitin en la comunidad de San Miguel Octopan la tarde de este lunes, cabe destacar que ya había pedido seguridad tras recibir… pic.twitter.com/h45A7CFKGA — Noticias Énfasis (@enfasisnoticias) April 2, 2024

The text reads, "Bertha Griselda Gaytan, MORENA candidate for mayor of Celaya, Guanajuato, was murdered. On Monday afternoon, she was attacked with bullets during a rally in the San Miguel Octopan community. It should be noted that she had already requested security after receiving threats.

On Sunday, Alda Pacheco, the candidate for federal representative of the Citizen Movement party, reported having been the victim of an attack while she was traveling on the highway that connects the municipalities of Cortázar and Jaral del Progreso. However, the attack did not involve shots or injuries.

Celaya is the third most populated city in Guanajuato and is located in Laja–Bajio, one of the most violent areas of Mexico. Currently, This city is governed by Javier Mendoza, who is seeking reelection with the National Action Party (PAN).

Although there is no official record of political murders, the Data Cívica organization maintains that at least 10 candidates were murdered in the first two months of 2024. Political violence, however, could be greater given that 36 homicides of public officials and politicians' relatives were recorded in February.

