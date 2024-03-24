MORENA’s Candidate for Puebla Mayor Murdered In Mexico

Sergio Salomón, the governor of the state, condemned the attack and joined the "call for justice for this artful homicide''.

The candidate Jaime González Pérez, who was running for the ruling Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena) Mayor of Puebla, Mexico, was killed by several subjects on Saturday night.

According to local press reports, the events occurred Saturday night outside a car lot, which González Pérez owned, where the hitmen shot at the 45-year-old politician in front of his wife and children, one of whom was injured.

Given the facts, the State Prosecutor’s Office reported that it initiated investigations into the crime. "Staff of the institution immediately moved to the municipality and carries out various investigative acts such as: the processing of the scene of events, the search for evidence and interviews with witnesses, among others," the unit said in a statement.

Condenamos el asesinato de nuestro compañero Jaime González Pérez, quien le arrebataron la vida. Confiamos en que pronto se ubiquen a los responsables para castigarlos.



Nuestra solidaridad con la familia. pic.twitter.com/tg3GMd6rlL — PT Puebla (@PTPueblaOficial) March 24, 2024

The post reads: ''We condemn the murder of our colleague Jaime González Pérez, whose life was taken from him. We trust that those responsible will soon be found and punished. Our solidarity with the family''.

Sergio Salomón, the governor of the state, condemned the attack and joined the "call for justice for this artful homicide and I urge the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office to clarify the motive and bring to justice those responsible," said the governor in his account of X.

The governor, also from the MORENA party, expressed his condolences to the family and friends of González Pérez, and affirmed that his government collaborates with the investigations and supports a coordinated action with the municipal security agencies.

González Pérez had previously competed in the last electoral process as a candidate for mayor for the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), but lost in those elections. In 2023 he joined Morena, whom he was leading in this year’s elections at the time of his death.

Mexico will hold in June this year the largest elections in its history, when more than 97 million people are called to renew 20,375 federal offices, including the Presidency of the Republic, the 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and the 128 seats in the Senate, as well as nine state governments.