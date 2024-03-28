Forest Fires Ravage 19 States in Mexico

President Lopez Obrador did not rule out that the current wave of fires could be deliberate.

On Wednesday, the National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR) confirmed that 120 active forest fires have been recorded in Mexico, preliminarily affecting 7,137 hectares in 19 states.

CONAFOR indicated that 42 fires affected a surface area of ​​2,608 hectares. It also reported that 8,380 people and 8 helicopters have been involved in firefighting efforts.

The number of active fires by state is as follows: State of Mexico (24), Chiapas (16), Michoacan (13), Guerrero (12), Oaxaca (10), Jalisco (8), Hidalgo (8), Colima (4), Durango (3), Puebla (3), Tamaulipas (3), Veracruz (3), Queretaro (2), Nuevo Leon (2), Guanajuato (1), Morelos (1), Quintana Roo (1), and Tabasco (1).

CONAFOR also confirmed that 24 Protected Natural Areas (ANP) are affected by forest fires, mainly in the states of Mexico and Morelos.

Brigadistas de Jilotzingo, en el Estado de México, combaten uno de los incendios forestales que lleva más de una semana y afecta uno de los bosques del municipio.



Los brigadistas piden herramientas, como palas y rastrillos, para abrir brechas cortafuego e impedir que las llamas… pic.twitter.com/QK1EQLHlyW — NMás (@nmas) March 27, 2024

The text reads, "In the state of Mexico, Jilotzingo brigades are fighting one of the forest fires that has been going on for over a week and is affecting one of the municipality's forests. The brigades are asking for tools such as shovels and rakes to open firebreaks and prevent the flames continue to advance."

According to data from the National Disaster Prevention Center, 90 percent of forest fires arise from carelessness, acts of vandalism, or imprudence, while only one in ten wildfires result from natural phenomena such as lightning strikes or volcanic eruptions.

However, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador did not rule out that the current wave of fires could be deliberate and suggested that real estate companies could be responsible.

In Mexico, there are two forest fire seasons, with the first occurring between January and June for the central, northern, northeastern, southern, and southeastern regions of the country. The second season affects the northwest of the country and runs from May to September.

Between January 1 and March 15, Mexican authorities recorded 400 fires in 16 states, affecting approximately 13,419 hectares.