US Agents Carry Out Drill to Contain Mass Migration

On Wednesday night, U.S. National Guard and the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) carried out a control drill at the international port of San Ysidro, which could be clearly seen from the city of Tijuana in Mexico.

Held before the completion of Title 42, this security drill sought to measure the ability of the agents to close the border access in case thousands of asylum seekers try to cross by land.

At the crossing from Tijuana to San Diego, the agents were deployed in lanes 28 to 34, where they carried out various containment maneuvers and launched several gas bombs.

Last week, President Joe Biden's administration announced that starting May 10, 1,500 troops would be deployed along the border with Mexico. This measure was requested by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to support CBP agents.

The validity of Title 42 will end on Thursday at midnight. This norm was adopted by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 to expeditiously expel migrants on the grounds that they represent an epidemiological threat.

The United States expelled more than 2.8 million migrants at its border crossings in over three years under Title 42, according to Mexican authorities.

Of the 2,825,970 people expelled, the vast majority were deported at the U.S.-Mexico border (2,710,494), with six out of 10 being Mexican nationals (1,641,746).

The bulk of the remaining migrants deported at the southern border came from countries including Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

With the end of Title 42, Mexican and U.S. authorities expect a surge in the number of migrants seeking entry into the United States.

In light of this, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would reinforce its consular assistance and protection in the United States to safeguard the rights of Mexican citizens.