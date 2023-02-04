Venezuela Commemorates the Civic-military Rebellion

In the activity - in which officials from several states of the country are participating - is present the mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez.

The Venezuelan people are gathering this Saturday at several points in Caracas to commemorate the popular rebellion of February 4, 1992, National Dignity Day.

In the activity - in which officials from several states of the country participate - was present the Mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, who highlighted the legacy of Commander Hugo Chávez, in the civic-military unity.

"We come from those rebellions and we are going towards rebirth.We celebrate the National Dignity Day, when that military youth revealed itself in union of the people, a civic-military union that Commander Chávez left us as a legacy".

Tenemos la experiencia, el proyecto histórico, la capacidad, la unión cívico militar, las bendiciones de nuestro señor Jesucristo y con el espíritu del #4Feb cabalgaremos los tiempos futuros y construiremos las victorias por venir. ¡Que viva el legado histórico de Hugo Chávez! pic.twitter.com/nIZRB6MyKA — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) February 4, 2023

We have the experience, the historical project, the capacity, the civic-military union, the blessings of our Lord Jesus Christ and with the spirit of #4Feb we will ride the future times and build the victories to come. Long live the historical legacy of Hugo Chávez!

"Here are the people of January 23 and February 4", he said in statements broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión.

This Saturday, February 4 commemorates 31 years of the civil-military rebellion commanded by the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chávez, against the neoliberal policies of the Government of Carlos Andrés Pérez in February 1992.

For this reason, mobilizations will take place throughout the country, and the march in Caracas will have as its point of concentration and departure the Zona Renta station of Plaza Venezuela, and will reach the Paseo Histórico de Los Próceres.

#EnFotos��| El pueblo venezolano se movilizó con la ¡Gran Marcha 4F “Por Ahora 4F y para Siempre”! junto al Jefe de Estado, @NicolasMaduro tras conmemorarse el #4F como el Día de la Dignidad Nacional, cuando en 1992, un hombre alzó la voz de millones.#4FRebeliónContraElImperio pic.twitter.com/3GNpoy8aql — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) February 4, 2023

The Venezuelan people mobilized with the Great March 4F "For Now 4F and Forever"! together with the Head of State, @NicolasMaduro after commemorating #4F as the Day of National Dignity, when in 1992, a man raised the voice of millions.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that this event, in which a group of young officers insurrected against the government of then President Carlos Andrés Pérez, marked the political dynamics of the country, opening the way to the civil-military union.

In a message published on his Twitter account and accompanied by a video that recalls the events, the President assured that this day was the starting point for the winds of change that gave life to the Bolivarian revolution.

For his part, the first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, said during a ceremony to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the civic-military rebellion of February 4, 1992, that at that time the Venezuelan people rose up against US imperialism and the precarious situation that existed.

"We rose up at that time, some of us without knowing it, against U.S. imperialism, which was ruling this country. This country had been handed over to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said.