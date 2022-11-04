Russia to Evacuate People From Kherson's Most Dangerous Areas

"Civilians should not be subjected to shelling, offensives, counter-offensives, and other activities related to the military operation," President Putin said.

On Friday, the Russian President confirmed that some 70,000 people are being evacuated from the left bank of the Dnieper River to prevent them from being affected by the Ukrainian attacks.

“Those living in Kherson must be evacuated from the most dangerous areas of activity. Civilians should not be subjected to shelling, offensives, counter-offensives, and other activities related to the military operation," Putin said during the Russian National Unity Day ceremony, which was carried out at Moscow's Red Square.

“Military engineering transports up to 1,200 civilian vehicles, trucks and cars every day, as well as over 5,000 civilians on the left bank of the Dnieper,” the Defense Ministry added.

The Deputy head of the Kherson Military-Civilian Administration, Kirill Stremousov, recommended citizens to leave the right bank "as a massive shelling of Kherson is possible soon."

Russian troops use “Kornet” antitank missiles to strike Ukrainian army’s reinforced positions in Donbas and the Kherson region. pic.twitter.com/s2GtPHSXTQ — Venik (@venik44) November 4, 2022

To clarify news spread by international agencies, he confirmed that there are no restrictions on movement for residents other than the seven-hour nightly curfew.

"In Kherson right now everything is under the full control of the military and police agencies. There is a 24/7 fight against possible provocations," Stremousov explained.

On Nov. 4, Russians celebrate the National Unity Day on the Red Square, remembering the 1612 popular uprising that expelled the Polish-Lithuanian occupying forces from Moscow.