McCarthy Calls for Impeachment Investigation Against Biden

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Tuesday that he ordered a committee to formally investigate for impeachment U.S. President Joe Biden, citing allegations of corruption.

"I am directing our House committees to open a formal 'impeachment' investigation against President Joe Biden. In recent months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations about President Biden's conduct - a culture of corruption," McCarthy said.

McCarthy pointed to "allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption," surrounding the president's family business dealings.

The senior official detailed that the investigation will be led by the chairman of the legislative body's Oversight Committee, James Comer, in coordination with the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, and the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Jason Smith.

According to local media, McCarthy plans to meet with lawmakers behind closed doors to discuss Biden's impeachment and other issues. During the meeting, they will address the course of the investigations being conducted by the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

This comes after the inquiries launched by some committees of the Lower House of Congress against the head of state and his son. The committees allege that Hunter Biden would have taken advantage of his father's positions to seal business deals with foreign entities.

The legislative leader has encountered difficulties in getting bills passed to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month, and also faces growing pressure from the right wing of his party to take action against Biden.

Doubts persist whether 218 votes in favor of the impeachment trial against Biden will be garnered in the Republican caucus, which holds the majority in the House of Representatives with 222 seats.