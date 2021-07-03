Massacres Climb to 47 in Colombia so Far This Year

Three young men were murdered in the Cauca department, where nine massacres have taken place this year.

Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) reported a new massacre in the Cauca department where three young men were shot to death.

Coming from the Argelia municipality, the victims were traveling near the Balboa town where unidentified armed individuals killed them.

The three young men had several gunshot wounds, and their bodies were abandoned on a road in the El Filo passage located in the La Floresta village.

Authorities identified two corpses belonging to Yesison Benavides and Camilo Galindez.

����In #Colombia protests hit their 2 month mark, young activists did not seem to be growing tired as they clashed with the police



��Colombians are decrying a broken healthcare system & the murder of activists in one of the most unequal countries in LATAM pic.twitter.com/LNamKfr4fx — ©halecos Amarillosᴳᴸᴼᴮᴬᴸ ��ʷAͤNͣOͬNͤYˡMͤOᵍUͥSͦⁿ (@ChalecosAmarill) June 30, 2021

Residents in the Argelia municipality noted that the victims participated in the Panamerican highway's blockages as part of the recent nationwide protests.

These young people's deaths pushed the total number of massacres in Colombia this year to 47, nine of which had occurred in the Cauca department.

INDEPAZ warned also that the Antioquia, Cauca, and Valle del Cauca departments are the areas with the highest tallies of massacres so far this year.