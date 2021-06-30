Colombian Police Assault Four Journalists in Bogota

Police Commander Gomez stated that the officers involved in the aggressions were suspended while their cases are being investigated.

Colombia’s Mobile Anti-Disturbances Squadron (ESMAD) injured four journalists who were reporting on the citizen protests that took place in Bogota's Fontanar Park on Tuesday.

In this part of the capital city, hundreds of citizens gathered to reject the presence of President Ivan Duque and Mayor Claudia Lopez who were attending the inauguration of an Innovation Hub.

Kathe Sanchez and Alexandra Molina, two women who were recording the police attack on a minor who was lying helpless on the ground, were harassed and assaulted by the officers as they tried to leave the site.

"In the recording you can hear when we tell them not to hit us... After that, the witnesses help us to get up. My leg was bleeding," said Kathe, who had previously identified herself as a journalist to the ESMAD members.

��ESMAD golpea un niño y ataca a la prensa que graba el procedimiento en Suba#SOSColombiaNosEstanMatandopic.twitter.com/y10NI92UG6 — ©halecos Amarillosᴳᴸᴼᴮᴬᴸ ��ʷAͤNͣOͬNͤYˡMͤOᵍUͥSͦⁿ (@ChalecosAmarill) June 29, 2021

Another case of police brutality was experienced by Blu Radio journalist Jose Rodriguez, who had to be assisted by paramedics after being hit with a stone thrown by ESMAD officers.

Something similar happened to photographer Andres Cardona, who was hit in the head with the butt of a shotgun. This ESMAD aggression was recorded in photographs.

In view of these undeniable facts, Police Commander Oscar Gomez stated that the officers involved in the aggressions against the journalists were suspended while their cases are being investigated.