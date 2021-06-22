Colombia: Public Disapproval of Ivan Duque Rises to 79%

Disapproval of the administration of the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, stands at 79 percent, according to the most recent survey by Pulso País, conducted by Datexco Company in the South American country.

The survey, of which data was collected between June 4 and 17, 2021, evaluated different topics of current Colombian affairs, such as the management and approval of the Government, ministerial cabinet, entities, characters, and political and social positions on various issues.

According to the results from 900 respondents, 84 percent of the citizens thought that Colombia is on the "wrong track," while 12 percent indicated that it is on the "right track," illustrated, according to the study, in the perception of security.

Seventy-two percent of those surveyed believe that security in the country has worsened, while 21 percent said that it has "stayed the same," and only 5 percent suggested that it has improved.

#PulsoPais || Si están haciendo TODO tan bien como dicen, ¿Cómo explican que el país tenga un 74% de imagen desfavorable del Presidente Duque y un 79% de desaprobación de su mandato?



¡Todo mal en este Gobierno! #EstoLoArregla pic.twitter.com/6xLPFiVt1F — Sandra Ramírez (@SandraComunes) June 22, 2021

"If they are doing EVERYTHING as well as they say, how do they explain that the country has a 74% unfavorable image of President Duque and 79% disapproval of his mandate? Everything wrong with this government! #ThisFixesIt"

Meanwhile, 46 percent of the citizens who participated in the survey believe that their economic situation and their families tend to worsen. For 42 percent, it has remained the same, and for 10 percent, it has improved.

None of the presidential cabinet members exceed three points (out of five) of approval: the worst score is that of Marta Lucía Ramírez, vice-president and chancellor, with 2.1 points and an unfavorable image of 73 percent.

Among the most striking data, President Iván Duque has an unfavorable image of 74 percent and a favorable impression of only 20 percent. In contrast, the president's disapproval index is 79 percent, and his approval is at 16 percent.