Colombians Denounce Brutal Rape of a Minor by ESMAD Officer

According to the medical examinations of last June 29, the minor was a victim of a violent rape.

A medical mission near the Moravia neighborhood in Medellin revealed that during the mobilizations last Monday, June 28, the activation of the "fuscia code" (sexual abuse with penetration) of a minor who was sexually abused by an agent of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) was registered.

The minor was attended to in the male unit of Pre-Hospital Care in the company of a member of Veeduría de la Fuerza Pública number 639, who referred her to the medical mission until she arrived at the female unit to receive adequate treatment.

In the meantime, the incident was reported to the 123 emergency line to assess the situation. A few minutes later, when the minor decided to continue the procedure, despite her state of stupefaction, the medical unit received a tear gas attack, so she had to be referred to the General Hospital of Medellin Luz Castro de Gutierrez.

At the health institution, she was registered and attended to in the company of the overseer, as the minor did not want to do anything without her presence. Then a male child and adolescent police officer arrived, to which she reacted with rejection.

"I want to denounce that the attention route for cases of sexual violence with girls at night and on weekends does not work. We were there until 1:30 AM, the human rights officials, the captain of Childhood and Adolescence and the Veeduría a la Fuerza Pública #639, accompanying the minor and waiting for a family defender to arrive so that her health care procedure could be processed," indicated the Medellín councilwoman for the Estamos Listas party, Dora Saldarriaga.

#ParoNacional1Jul ��| En estos momentos se realiza un plantón en la calle Barranquilla en Medellín, frente a la entrada de la UdeA. La manifestación se realiza en rechazo a la violación de una menor de edad perpetrado por agentes del ESMAD durante la manifestación del 28 de junio pic.twitter.com/q47pdoflUV — Colombia Informa (@Col_Informa) July 1, 2021

"A sit-in is currently taking place on Barranquilla street in Medellin, in front of the entrance of the UdeA. The demonstration is in rejection of the rape of a minor girl perpetrated by ESMAD agents during the demonstration on June 28th."

"She arrived voluntarily because of a call made by the Attorney General, who was the only official who answered the phone during the night," she concluded.

At 01:43 AM local time, the overseer arrived with the minor's clothes and around 03:20 the Veeduría forces left, leaving the minor with her mother with whom she was waiting for the results of the exams.

"On his way back home, the overseer passed by the scene and found Esmad units walking around the crime scene while they were checking the ground," the human rights guarantors clarified, according to local media.

The non-governmental organization Temblores has revealed that the cases of sexual abuse of women by the security forces during the more than two weeks of protests amount to 16. A minor even ended up committing suicide after being raped by security agents in Popayán.