Massacres Climb To 6 in Colombia So Far This Year

Unidentified men shot indiscriminately at 7 people, 4 died in the municipality of Buga located in the Cauca department.

Colombia's National Police Director Jorge Vargas Sunday confirmed another massacre in the Cauca department where four young people were killed and three others were injured.

Unidentified armed men opened fire against a group of people aged between 17 and 18 years old in the Buga municipality. The victims were identified as Juan Marin, Nicolas Suarez, Valentina Arias, and Sara Rodriguez.

Likewise, 60-year-old Ramiro Martinez, Santiago Tascon aged 17, and Jacobo Perez aged 18 were seriously wounded.

Condemning the event, the NGO Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ) noted that massacres climbed to 6 so far this year.



#Colombia: Massive demonstration in #Bogota against more than 60 massacres in 2020, and against the abandonment of the State, government indifference and the sale of natural resources to multinationals.#NosEstanMatando #ParoNacional pic.twitter.com/xf4obDTkGf — xinirim (@PersonalEscrito) September 21, 2020

On Thursday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) demanded President Ivan Duque's administration to better address the increasing violence in the country as 252 ex-combatants and 378 social leaders and human rights activists have been killed since the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2016.

The United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia (UNMC) head Carlos Ruiz highlighted that such violence constituted "the greatest threat" to the peacebuilding process while calling for effective improvements on rural reforms, political participation, and reintegration of ex-combatants.

In 2020, over 28,500 Colombians were forced to displace from their homes due to violence while 383 people died in 91 massacres in the country.