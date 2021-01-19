Paramilitaries Kill Two Young Men and One Minor in Colombia

The murder of these Colombian citizens is the second massacre that occurred in Antioquia this year.

An armed group on Monday shot to death two young men and a minor in La Palma neighborhood in Tarata Municipality, Antioquia Department. This is the fifth massacre reported in Colombia in 2021.

Authorities identified the victims as Jhon Cuello, Duvan Bedoya, and Steven Jaramillo, 17. Another unidentified young man was injured.

"Neighbors in the community called the police when they heard the shots. The injured youth was referred to a hospital in the Monteria city due to the severity of the injuries," political activist Gustavo Mestre tweeted.

On Tuesday, authorities will provide details about the incident as they are expected to reveal the perpetrators' identity. The community believed the violent incident was carried out by The Gulf Clan paramilitary group.

"On Monday night, January 18, 2021, the 5th massacre of the year 2021 was executed in the Barrio Santa Elena de Taraza, Antioquia. There, the young men Duvan Bedoya, Steven Jaramillo, and Jhon Cuello were murdered and another young man was wounded."

The murder of the three Colombians is the second massacre that occurred in Antioquia this 2021. On January 10, a young man, his mother, and his stepfather were murdered in the urban area of Betania, Southwest Antioquia. Defense Minister Carlos Holmes announced a reward of up to US$58,000 to anyone who helps capture those responsible for the Betania massacre. "We offer a reward for the capture of alias 'Ruben,' head of the Gulf Clan, and the rest of the criminals who are part of this group," Holmes said then. A security council is held almost immediately after every massacre in Colombia. However, it is rarely effective, according to the Urban Analysis Press Agency.