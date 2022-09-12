Massacre in Barranquilla, Colombia, Leaves Six Dead

A massacre in the Colombian city of Barranquilla left six people dead, according to a local police report.

Multiple gunshot wounds killed the six people after leaving a commercial establishment in the Las Flores neighborhood when men in a vehicle shot at them several times.

According to the transcended version, the crime would have occurred between 01H00 and 02H00 local time this Monday, in a place known among the locals as "the red terrace."

This is the second crime of this type registered in that city in less than two weeks.

The commander of the Barranquilla Police, Colonel Óscar Daza, said the victims were part of the illegal armed group Los Costeños. Some of them have tattoos indicating they are part of this criminal gang, Daza said.

Mientras se impulsa la paz total en Colombia y se lucha contra un legado de guerra, este fin de semana ocurrieron 2 masacres y fueron asesinados 2 liderazgos sociales, uno en Arauca y otro en Santander. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/bcPJfoU2pl — Hernán Tobar (@TobarteleSUR) September 12, 2022

While promoting total peace in Colombia and fighting against a legacy of war, this weekend, there were two massacres and two social leaders were assassinated, one in Arauca and the other in Santander.

The police said, "This incident obeys to a fight for theft or seizure of a quantity of cocaine owned by the Gulf Clan."

According to Daza, at least 80 percent of the crimes in Barranquilla are due to the dispute between these armed organizations for control of the area for drug trafficking.

The victims were identified as Johan Andrés Polo Chiquillo, 21, alias 'Chiquillo', Dani Daniel de la Hoz Correa, 33, Edwin Yesid Cardoza Tapia, 29, Jorge Eliecer Pardo Hernández, alias Pitirri, 33, Chelo José Acevedo Villa, 22, and Henry David Flórez Pallares, 29.