Colombia Celebrates National Biodiversity Day

The picturesque town of Guatavita to the north of the Colombian capital Bogota was filled with more than 500 cyclists participating in the "Cycling for the Planet" event, convened by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on Sunday.

The recreational event, held to celebrate Colombia's National Biodiversity Day, aimed to raise awareness about the need to protect the country's native species. Bike lovers participated in a short route of 16.3 km or a more demanding route of 30.2 km.

"Colombia is the richest country in species, in ecosystems, and today we meet to celebrate its importance and the importance of generating actions for the protection of that life and that biodiversity," Sandra Valenzuela, the executive director of WWF Colombia, said.

She mentioned that the event aimed "to carry out concrete action to connect with nature and make a request to our governments for greater ambition in our goals for the protection of life and the reduction of the loss of biodiversity in Colombia."

The tweet reads, "In Colombia, on September 11, we commemorate the National Day of Biodiversity and at Solares we have the great mission of promoting its care and protection. Let us value the great wealth that our planet offers us."

"Each one of us can carry out a specific action, which is why we also hail the bicycle as a means of sustainable mobility, which, while generating healthy habits, also contributes to the reduction of pollutants, which are what are leading the planet to a collapse that we can reverse with these actions," Valenzuela pointed out.

It is also the second country with the greatest biodiversity in plants, amphibians, palms, reptiles and freshwater fish and the fifth country with the largest number of mammals. Currently, the national network of open data on biodiversity registers some 67,000 species.