Massacre Denounced in Cauca, the 74th in Colombia During 2022

The victims were traveling in a vehicle when they were intercepted by armed men who attacked them.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia registered this Saturday the 74th massacre in the course of 2022 after confirming the murder of three people in the department of Cauca.

According to the entity, the victims "were traveling in a vehicle when they were intercepted by armed men who attacked them" in the sector of San José, jurisdiction of the municipality of Santander de Quilichao.

Indepaz specified that one of the people attacked did not die instantly as in the other cases, but died after being transferred to the facilities of the Francisco de Paula Santander hospital.

Masacre #74 ocurrida en 2022

02/09/22

Santander de Quilichao, Cauca



Tres personas fueron asesinadas en sector de San José, jurisdicción del municipio de Santander de Quilichao. pic.twitter.com/23PwbMpsUp — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) September 3, 2022

The Ombudsman's Office issued AT019/22 and AT048/19 for the municipality of Santander de Quilichao, where it is classified as "a strategic zone because of the facilities for mobility due to the interconnection of rural and urban areas".

In this sense, he added that the sector is "also crossed by the Pan-American highway, which makes possible the traffic and transit of illegal activities, but also for the financing of the different armed groups outside the law".

Likewise, it specified that it is "an area with a high wealth in terms of natural resources and large extensions of productive land that make this sub-region a coveted and highly disputed area, over which they demand pressures of different natures".

Indepaz confirmed that the armed groups operating in the area are the Dagoberto Ramos and Jaime Martinez Mobile Column, the National Liberation Army (ELN), the Second Marquetalia, the Gulf Clan, the Black Eagles and the Popular Liberation Army (EPL).