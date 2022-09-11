Union Leader Murdered in Southeastern Colombia

He is Sibares Lamprea Vargas, 42 years old, who was a security guard at Ecopetrol and Secretary of Administrative Affairs of the USO sub-directorate.

On Sunday, the Unión Sindical Obrera de la Industria del Petróleo (USO) confirmed the death of union leader Sibares Lamprea Vargas in Barrancabermeja, a port city located in the western part of the Colombian department of Santander.

According to the union in a statement, Lamprea Vargas, 42 years old, worked as a security guard at Ecopetrol and as Secretary of Administrative Affairs of the USO sub-directorate, and on Saturday night he was intercepted by two assassins who were riding a bicycle in the vicinity of the Camilo Torres park.

From the back of the vehicle, one of the men opened fire repeatedly at Lamprea Vargas, mortally wounding him. Witnesses requested an ambulance, but minutes after arriving at the health unit, the body was without vital signs and the doctors confirmed his death.

Fecha: 10/09/22

Lugar: Barrancabermeja, Santander



"We learned of the attack on our colleague who was a leader of the watchmen, a contractor worker. We demand that Ecopetrol and the authorities of Barrancabermeja carry out the respective investigations so that this crime does not go unpunished", urged the vice-president of USO, David Gómez.

The fact is under investigation by the police authorities, as it is not known if the union leader had been threatened with death recently; in this sense, the leaders of the USO called for an extraordinary security council for this day, in order to analyze any event that may affect the work of the unions in the region.

Lamprea Vargas was also a member of the Association of Security Guards of Barrancabermeja and Magdalena Medio, so his murder has shocked the whole community of those territories.