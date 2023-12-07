Malawi Minister: Developing Countries Need Climate Funds, COP28

At the 2009 climate conference in Copenhagen, developed countries pledged to provide 100 billion dollars a year in climate finance by 2020. However, the pledge has yet to be fulfilled.

"Talks are over now," said Ibrahim Matola, Malawi's Minister of Energy, at the ongoing COP28 climate conference, urging developed countries to deliver on their climate finance pledge.

Developed countries need to "lead by example," the minister said in a recent interview, adding that "it is time to implement what we have agreed.

As the largest carbon emitters since the Industrial Revolution, developed countries have a historical responsibility and legal obligation to provide assistance to developing countries, the biggest victims of climate change.

"Talk shows are over now," Malawian Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola has said at the ongoing COP28 climate conference, urging developed countries to fulfill their promise on delivering climate funds. Malawi has been severely affected by extreme weather

Malawi, as a southern African country, has been severely affected by extreme weather and is prone to natural disasters such as droughts and floods.

According to Matola, development in countries such as Malawi would minimize the impacts of climate change.

"Once these countries have developed, there will be a greater need for electricity," he said, adding that they still need the funds that developed countries had promised.

China has invested a lot in education, innovation, science and technology, and the country has made significant progress, said the minister.

"What we need is also investment in our education system, and job creation for our youth," said Matola, adding that this would provide better living conditions for future generations.

COP28, or the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is being held here from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

One of the key themes of the climate talks is to help developing countries cope with the effects of climate change and mitigate the damage caused by climate catastrophes.