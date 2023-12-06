Cuban Coastal Zone Adaptation Plan To Be Presented at COP28

The initiative announced in 2022 will make it possible to identify the risks and vulnerability of each sector and population group, adopt adaptation measures and make investment decisions.

The Adaptation Plan for Havana's coastal zone will be presented this Wednesday at the Cuban Pavilion installed at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

According to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma), this project will benefit more than 700,000 inhabitants of the northern coast of the Cuban capital, which is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

The initiative announced in 2022 will make it possible to identify the risks and vulnerability of each sector and population group, adopt adaptation measures, and make investment decisions.

The plan includes six coastal municipalities, from Santa Ana, in Playa, to Rincón de Guanabo, in Habana del Este.

The tweet reads, "Havana Coastal Zone Adaptation Plan presented at the Cuba Pavilion at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28)."

In addition, this project has a 4.5-year implementation period and is financed with three million dollars, supported by the Green Climate Fund. It is executed by the United Nations Development Program in Cuba in alliance with the Environment Agency of the Citma.

Under the slogan Route to Adaptation to Climate Change, the plan known as AdaptHabana seeks to contribute to closing the gaps that inhibit the development of comprehensive analyses of risks and vulnerability to climate change.

The plan also seeks to formulate viable proactive solutions that can be coherently integrated into existing development plans.