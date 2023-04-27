Malawi Administers Cholera Vaccine in 5 Districts

"...The vaccination campaign is a crucial part of our strategy to prevent the further spread of cholera, which has already claimed 1,745 lives in the country since March 2022."

Malawi has initiated the delivery of oral cholera immunization vaccine in five districts in commemoration of the annual World Immunization Week event. This information has been conveyed by a representative of the Ministry of Health.

Adrian Chikumbe announced on the commencement of the campaign on Monday. "The vaccination campaign is a crucial part of our strategy to prevent the further spread of cholera, which has already claimed 1,745 lives in the country since March 2022."

Malawi is currently facing a severe cholera epidemic, with a staggering 58,000 documented cases reported since the onset of the outbreak in March of this year.

The emergence of the epidemic has been attributed to inadequate sanitation and hygiene protocols, together with the consumption of food and water that has been contaminated.

���� Yesterday, #Malawi ���� launched a 4-day #cholera vaccination campaign in 5 of the most affected districts����



The campaign aims to administer the Oral Cholera Vaccine to 1.4 million people to help end the country’s worst-ever cholera outbreak and prevent any resurgence of cases. pic.twitter.com/rhiZzIrIgs — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) April 26, 2023

The Ministry of Health has established strong collaborations with accomplices such as the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund in a concerted effort to curb the outbreak and forestall further transmission of the ailment.

Furthermore, alongside the initiative of the vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health has been engaged in executing health education and awareness campaigns in communities affected by the prevailing issue.

Simultaneously to the aforementioned, the Ministry has also been elevating accessibility to clean water and modernized sanitation facilities.