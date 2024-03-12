    • Live
Israel Kills Civilians While They Wait for Help

    Attacks of Israel in Rafah, March 11, 2024 | Photo: X/ @mhdksafa

Published 12 March 2024
As the famine intensifies, the Zionist army bombards a group of civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid, leaving 400 dead and 1300 injured.

Israel again attacked Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. This while the occupation forces subdue the Gazati people through famine.

The Gaza Press Office has denounced this by calling the massacres against civilian groups awaiting aid a fabrication of what is said about attempts to alleviate the suffering of residents in the north of the coastal territory.

The same procedure was followed in the bloody massacre at Al-Rashid, where an Israeli bomber attacked civilians who were also waiting for help.

Another example was when the occupying forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for air supplies.

Also Israel prevents the Palestinian population from accessing any medical supplies as well, because of this there are more than 1000 missing people under the rubble in bombed areas.

