Israel Kills Civilians While They Wait for Help

As the famine intensifies, the Zionist army bombards a group of civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid, leaving 400 dead and 1300 injured.

Israel again attacked Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. This while the occupation forces subdue the Gazati people through famine.

The Gaza Press Office has denounced this by calling the massacres against civilian groups awaiting aid a fabrication of what is said about attempts to alleviate the suffering of residents in the north of the coastal territory.

The same procedure was followed in the bloody massacre at Al-Rashid, where an Israeli bomber attacked civilians who were also waiting for help.

A man mourns the loss of his entire family after they were killed by the Israeli occupation in Khan-Younis pic.twitter.com/m4iqFCZHhu — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) March 12, 2024

Another example was when the occupying forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for air supplies.

Also Israel prevents the Palestinian population from accessing any medical supplies as well, because of this there are more than 1000 missing people under the rubble in bombed areas.