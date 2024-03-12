Qatar Does Not Yet See a Solution to the Conflict in Gaza

The national community hoped that a truce could be reached before the beginning of the Muslim holy month, but the distance between the parties to the conflict has made this impossible.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Mayed al-Ansari said: "We are not close to a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, but we are still optimistic".

Mayed al-Ansari stressed that efforts have been intensified to reach an agreement on the occasion of Ramadan, however, the situation is complex.

Regarding Washington, Doha, he affirmed "We have the role of the United States in pressuring Israel in the negotiations".

The Qatari government announced that they will contribute to the delivery of aid through the maritime corridor to Gaza, however, this does not replace attempts to send ground aid.

Dr. @majedalansari Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the weekly media briefing:

Regarding the talk about pressure on Hamas, as a mediator Qatar has been exchanging views between both sides. We are certainly using everything in our capabilities to push both…

Meanwhile, Israel continues to attack Gaza, destroying its mosques, killing women and children and shelling civilians.