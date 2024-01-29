Maduro Receives Francisco Morazán Order from Honduran President

"Latin America and the Caribbean must join forces and formulate a common agenda, because the time has come for the region to assume its role as a force for change in history," said Xiomara Castro.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, thanked this Sunday his Honduran counterpart, Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, for granting him the highest distinction of the Central American nation, the Francisco Morazán Order, in the grade of "Gran Cruz Placa de Oro."

The decoration was awarded the day before during a ceremony marking the second year of the Central American president's four-year term.

Through his official account on the social network X, Maduro expressed his gratitude for receiving "the highest insignia awarded by the Government of Honduras to international leaders or personalities."

"I sincerely thank President Xiomara Castro and the people of Honduras for awarding me the decoration of the Order of Francisco Morazán, in the grade 'Gran Cruz Placa de Oro'," the president said.

He pointed out that this is a recognition for Venezuela that fights and has resisted numerous trials in this historic time. "No one will take away what we have won in these 25 years of revolution," Maduro said.



Agradezco de corazón a la Presidenta Xiomara Castro y al pueblo de Honduras por otorgarme la Condecoración de la Orden Francisco Morazán, en el grado “Gran Cruz Placa de Oro”.



Es un reconocimiento también para Venezuela que lucha y ha resistido numerosas pruebas en este tiempo… pic.twitter.com/5N9koScLAp — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 28, 2024

The Venezuelan president also highlighted the courage and resistance of Honduras, which has been able to fight many battles.

The highest distinction to Maduro was delivered by President Xiomara Castro to the Minister of Communes and Social Movements, Jorge Arreaza, and the Vice Chancellor for Latin America, Rander Peña, who were part of the Venezuelan delegation that attended this weekend's celebration in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital.

On Saturday, the Honduran president celebrated two years in office in a multitudinous act in a boulevard in front of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (Unah).

During the event, she stated that "Latin America and the Caribbean must join forces and formulate a common agenda, because the time has come for the region to assume its role as a force for change in history."