Violence in Mexico: Michoacán Commissioner Decapitated

According to preliminary reports, the criminals lowered the officers from the vehicle, killed them and then burned the patrol car to erase any evidence.

The regional commissioner in Pátzcuaro de la Guardia de Michoacán, in Mexico, Kristel García Hurtado, was decapited on Sunday night in the town of San Juan Tumbio.

Along with Kristel, her two bodyguards were killed and the patrol in which they were traveling was burned to the edge of the road.

The murdered police officer had been in office for a year and was in charge of the municipalities of Ario, Erongarícuaro, Huiramba, Lagunillas, Quiroga, Salvador Escalante, Tacámbaro, Tzintzuntzan and Pátzcuaro himself.

#BMnoticias �� La comisaria regional de la Guardia Civil en Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, Kristel García Hurtado, y dos de sus escoltas fueron ASESINADOS �� en una emboscada armada en la carretera libre Pátzcuaro-Uruapan, cerca de San Juan Tumbio. #Elecciones2024 pic.twitter.com/bpHrn0Ie7p — BM NOTICIAS (@bmnoticiasmx) March 18, 2024 The text reads, The regional commissioner of the Civil Guard in Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, Kristel García Hurtado, and two of her escorts were KILLED in an armed ambush on the Pátzcuaro-Uruapan freeway, near San Juan Tumbio.

The Crime Scene and Expert Services Unit (USPEC) and the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico have already initiated in-depth investigations into the crime scene and victims' bodies, yet no preliminary results have pointed to any suspects.

The Michoacán Public Security Secretariat condemned the events and assured that the murder will not go unpunished before the law, and have also reinforced the presence of police and agents in the area.