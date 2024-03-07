The Ayotzinapa Case to Be Attended, Mexican President AMLO Vows

Since 2014 authorities have been unable to determine the perpetrators of the disappearance of 43 students.

On Wednesday, citizens broke down one of the doors of the National Palace, where Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) was holding his daily press conference.

They were angered by the slow pace of justice in the 10-year-old Ayotzinapa case, which involves 43 missing students in the southern state of Guerrero in September 2014.

Although President Lopez Obrador described the protest as inappropriate, he promised to meet with the relatives of the Ayotzinapa students in about 15 days, when he has more information about the case.

In January 2019, the Mexican government set up a commission to help investigate this case. The Ayotzinapa students have been listed as missing since September 2014, after police from Iguala detained them while they were travelling on buses.

The Ayotzinapa case of 43 students at a Mexican teacher's college who were disappeared in 2014, "shows the tremendous impunity that still dominates these cases of the disappeared," says @doylekate, who reports on new government documents leaked in the case. pic.twitter.com/ryWPR82WnV — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) March 15, 2023

The government's hypothesis is that the students were abducted by the police, who then handed them over to members of the "United Warrior" criminal gang, which suspected that the students belonged to a rival organization.

According to statements made by some criminals arrested, United Warriors members killed and cremated the young people in a rubbish dump in the Cocula municipality. The parents of the students, however, rejected this assumption.

Two forensic studies conducted by experts from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team ruled out this possibility, as it would be impossible to light a fire capable of completely burning 43 bodies in this rubbish dump.