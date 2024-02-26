Miguel Zavala, Candidate for Mayor Shot Dead in Mexico

The candidate for mayor of Maravatío, Miguel Zavala, was shot dead this Monday in the state of Michoacán.
Upon entering a hospital, the politician was shot in his vehicle by armed men, according to preliminary reports.
He received all medical attention, but died instantly. Meanwhile, the perpetrators fled the scene.
Maravatío police and members of the Attorney General’s Office appeared at the crime scene.
Zavala was a gynecologist in Maravatío. He was a candidate for the Morena party for the June 2024 elections. His candidacy was to be formalized on 29 February.
Another politician, Dagoberto García Rivera, who was president of the Morena Municipal Committee, was also shot dead last November.
Still no official Mexican authority has spoken or given more information about the crime.