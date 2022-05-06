Lula To Launch His Presidential Candidacy on Saturday

The event will be broadcast on television and social networks. So far, giant screens have been placed in Porto Alegre, Paraiba, Acre, Rio Branco, Pernambuco, Recife, and Ribeirao Preto.

On Saturday, the Workers' Party (PT) will mobilize all of its militancy to activate the launch of the Together for Brazil movement, which brings together all the parties and social organizations that support Lula da Silva's candidacy for the Brazilian presidency.

The main event will take place at 10 am local time at Sao Paulo's Expo Center Norte, from where Lula and his vice-presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin will address all citizens.

The Worker's Party meeting will be broadcast on television and social networks. So far, giant screens in public places have been placed in localities such as Porto Alegre, Paraiba, Acre, Rio Branco, Pernambuco, Recife, and Ribeirao Preto.

The official launch of the PT's candidacy comes at a time when former President Lula da Silva (2003-2010) keeps an advantage of around fifteen percentage points over the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who will seek his re-election in October.

�� Hoje foi divulgada a Pesquisa Ipespe que aponta Lula (PT) à frente na corrida presidencial com 44% das intenções de voto. Em segundo lugar aparece Bolsonaro (PL) com 31%. pic.twitter.com/89iHffq53U — Base.Lab (@base_lab) May 6, 2022

The image shows the recent evolution of Brazilian voting intentions.

In all voting intention polls, the PT has been in first place for months. In a survey prepared by the IPESPE Institute and commissioned by the company XP Investimentos, for example, 44 percent of Brazilians say they will vote for Lula, while 31 percent of those interviewed support Bolsonaro, who obtained the same percentage in April.

Behind are the Labor leader Ciro Gomes (8 percent), the former governor of Sao Paulo Joao Doria (3 percent), and Senator Simone Tebet (1 percent), all of whom are trying to ally themselves to break the strong polarization of the vote between Lula and Bolsonaro.

In the event of a second round, the IPESPE Institute survey says that Lula would obtain 54 percent of the votes and Bolsonaro would reach 34 percent. This investigation is carried out from May 2 to 4 through interviews with 1,000 people throughout the country. The results have a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.