Lula Resumes Work From the Presidential Palace in Brasilia

On Monday, Brazil's President Lula da Silva began holding meetings in his office, the only place that was spared from the destruction caused by the far-right Bolsonaristas who looted the Presidency on Sunday.

The Brazilian progressive leader chose to dispatch from the Planalto Palace to demonstrate that his administration will continue to function with absolute normality.

"We are not going to allow a minority group of terrorists and criminals, who despise democracy and Brazil, to do what they are doing and manage to paralyze the functioning of the institutions," Communication Minister Paulo Pimenta said.

Lula began the day with a meeting with the heads of the Supreme Court and Congress, who called for maintaining "serenity" and "defending democracy" in peace. Their institutions were also attacked by the Bolsonarists.

The Planalto Palace, considered an architectural jewel by late Oscar Niemeyer and home to .@LulaOficial, is being destroyed by deranged Bolsonaro followers, mockingly known in #Brazil as “Bolsominions” pic.twitter.com/s9HZtnLM6S — Robert Valencia (@rvalentwit) January 8, 2023

Pimenta said the presidential office could not be invaded by far-right radicals since it is protected by armored glass. Neither did the ministerial meeting room suffer any damage.

On Sunday afternoon, thousands of far-right fans of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Supreme Court, Congress and the Planalto Palace in Brasilia. They were trying to generate a chaotic situation to promote a coup.

Although they did not achieve this purpose, they caused millions of dollars in damage to public assets since they destroyed furniture, computer equipment, and works of art. So far, police have arrested some 1,500 far-right militants who were involved in the Brasilia attacks.