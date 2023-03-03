Lula Relaunches Program That Lifted Millions Out of Poverty

Some 21 million Brazilian families will receive a monthly basic subsidy of US$115, which will increase by US$29 for each child under six years of age.

On Thursday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva reactivated the Bolsa Familia (Family Fund), a subsidy program that was in force during his first two terms (2003-2010). Currently, it aims to rescue some 33 million Brazilians from hunger.

"This program does not belong to an administration or a president. It belongs to the whole of society," which must monitor its compliance through the press, the municipalities and the unions so that "the money really reaches whoever is in a situation of poverty," he said.

Although the Bolsa Familia program "will not solve all of the country's problems, the great challenge is for the economy to grow again, so that all workers can live on a decent wage," Lula said, explaining that this result will be achieved if the State returns to intervene opportunely in the economic process.

The new Bolsa Família program will be endowed with US$33.6 billion, an amount that is equivalent to almost 1.5 percent of the Brazilian gross domestic product (GDP) and will serve some 60 million people who are in a situation of poverty.

Doutora em biologia conta como o Bolsa Família mudou sua vida https://t.co/dniOoGYZEc via @Poder360 — teresinha matos (@terematos) March 3, 2023

The tweet reads, "PhD in Biology tells how Bolsa Família changed her life."

Bolsa Familia is a conditional cash transfer program with national coverage that aims to support families living in poverty or extreme poverty.

Through this social policy, Lula will benefit 21 million families that will receive a monthly basic subsidy of US$115, which will increase by US$29 for each child under six years of age.

Bolsa Familia will also grant poor families US$9.6 for each child between the ages of 7 and 18. In all cases, the monetary transfer will be conditional on the children attending school and having all their vaccinations up to date.

Depending on the specific situation of its beneficiaries, the Bolsa Familia subsidy could represent up to the value of the minimum wage, which is currently US$250 in Brazil.