Brazil Frees Over 100 Prisoners for Jan 8 Coup Attacks

On Tuesday, Brazil's Federal Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the provisional release of more than 100 people who had been detained following the January 8 coup attacks in Brasília against the three branches of government.

The decision concerns 102 people who will be able to return to their hometowns with some conditions upon their release with charges.

They will have to wear electronic anklets to be monitored by the authorities, have their gun permits suspended, will not be allowed to use social networks and are prevented from communicating with other suspects under investigation. They will also have to appear in court weekly.

This Monday, Alexandre de Moraes decided that the highest Brazilian court will judge the civilians and military involved in the coup attempt. These processes were being investigated until now by the military justice system.

O Ministro Alexandre de Moraes, do Supremo Tribunal Federal, liberou hoje 137 presos por atos golpistas. Ele também decidiu que militares e policiais com envolvimentos nas ações de 8 de janeiro sejam julgados pela Justiça Civil, e não militar. pic.twitter.com/KhCqLfGjXs — Jornal da Gazeta (@JornalDaGazeta) February 28, 2023

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes today released 137 prisoners arrested for coup acts. He also decided that military and police officers involved in the actions of January 8 should be tried by the Civil, not the Military, Courts.

According to the official, in the face of crimes such as the abolition of the democratic rule of law, a coup d'état or terrorist acts, Justice is not associated with the military function. Thus, the Supreme Court is competent whether they are perpetrated by civilians or by the military.

Alexandre de Moraes extended for sixty days the investigations on the coup acts and ninety days the investigations on the "anti-democratic digital militias" that would have promoted the coup actions through social networks.

Last January 8, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro carried out a coup attempt by invading the three branches of government in Brasília. Nearly 2 000 people were arrested, some 800 are still under arrest. They are accused of terrorism, coup d'état and violent abolition of the rule of law.