Lula Ratifies Support to the Palestinian Cause

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ratified his support to the Palestinian cause and affirmed he will defend the creation of a state for that people, the official news agency WAFA reported today.

According to the source, the president expressed his position during talks with Palestinian Foreign Relations Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki, who traveled to Brasilia for Lula’s inauguration.

Al-Maliki conveyed to the Brazilian President greetings from his counterpart Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his wish that Brazil would resume its previous policies of support to the Palestinian people.

In this regard, he recalled that during Lula’s previous terms in office, Brasilia had always been a staunch supporter of this cause.

WAFA also quoted the Health Ministry as saying that Israeli soldiers killed a 15 year-old boy as they raided the Dheisheh refugees camp, near the city of Bethlehem, in occupied West Bank. Adam Essam Ayyad was mortally wounded in the chest, the source added.

The military broke into the camp and began raiding houses, the news agency reported.

It was also reported that the Arab Parliament today denounced plans of the new Israeli government to increase the number of settlements in the West Bank, including the eastern part of the city of Jerusalem, and criticized crimes against the Palestinian people.

The pan-Arab legislature condemned these projects in a statement, noting that they represent a flagrant defiance of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

It called on the United Nations to take immediate measures to stop Tel Aviv’s actions.

In this regard, he warned against attempts to change the geographical, demographic and historical characteristics of East Jerusalem, an area occupied since the 1967 war.

Such actions will have serious repercussions that will lead to more violence in the region, he warned.

He also accused Israel of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people, ‘whose lands are confiscated and their homes forcibly demolished in full view of the world’.

The Arab Parliament called for the resumption of talks as the only way to end the occupation and achieve peace.