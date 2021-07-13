Lula Rejects the Manipulation of Narrative Against Cuba

"I'm tired of seeing a banner against Lula, against Dilma, against Trump... People demonstrate. But you didn't see any soldier in Cuba with his knee on a black man's neck, killing him... Cuba's problems will be solved by the Cubans," the leader added.

Former Brazilian president and socialist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva denounced via Twitter on Tuesday the manipulation of the Cuban reality in the aftermath of Sunday´s disturbs.

"What is happening in Cuba that is so special that they talk about it so much?! There was a march. I even saw the president of Cuba at the march, talking to people. Cuba has already suffered 60 years from a US economic blockade, even more so with the pandemic, it is inhumane," Lula said.

5 - O Biden deveria aproveitar esse momento pra ir a televisão e anunciar que vai adotar a recomendação dos países na ONU de encerrar esse bloqueio. — Lula (@LulaOficial) July 13, 2021

"Biden should take advantage of this moment to go on television and announce that it will adopt the recommendation of countries at the UN to end this blockade."

"I'm tired of seeing a banner against Lula, against Dilma, against Trump... People demonstrate. But you didn't see any soldier in Cuba with his knee on a black man's neck, killing him... Cuba's problems will be solved by the Cubans," the leader added, referencing the police brutality witnessed by demonstrators in the U.S.

Moreover, Lula recalled that Cuba has one of the most educated populations globally. According to the World Bank, Cuba has the most educated population in Latin America, yet the 59 years of U.S. blockade on the island seriously hinders its development.

"If Cuba didn't have a blockade, it could be the Netherlands. It has intellectually prepared, highly educated people. But Cuba has not even been able to buy respirators because of an inhuman US blockade," Lula explained.