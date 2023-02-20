Lula Flies Over the Areas Affected by Heavy Rains in Sao Paulo

The most affected municipality is Sao Sebastiao, where 35 out of 36 deaths have been registered.

On Monday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva flew over the areas hardest hit by heavy rains that have caused at least 36 deaths and 40 missing on the coast of the state of Sao Paulo.

He interrupted his days off in the state of Bahia to see in situ the damage caused by the intense rainfall that occurred over the weekend.

The Workers' Party leader flew over Sao Sebastiao accompanied by the Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, Mayor Felipe Augusto, and several ministers, who must coordinate their actions with the subnational authorities to solve the crisis.

Over 500 police officers, firefighters, and soldiers are currently taking part in the rescue and identification work of the victims.

�� AGORA: presidente Lula sobrevoa áreas atingidas pelas chuvas no litoral norte de São Paulo



pic.twitter.com/RJ9Tvg458H — Camarote da República  (@camarotedacpi) February 20, 2023

The tweet reads, "At this moment, President Lula is flying over rain-stricken areas on the north coast of Sao Paulo."

The most affected municipality is Sao Sebastiao, where 35 out of 36 deaths have been registered. The other fatality was reported in Ubatuba, also on the coast of Sao Paulo.

The strong storm forced 1,717 people to leave their homes due to floods and landslides that have buried and damaged homes in the region.

This catastrophe takes place in the middle of the Carnival festivities, during which the cities on the coast of Sao Paulo receive a large number of tourists.