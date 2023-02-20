Rio De Janeiro Carnival Returns in Full Force

Over 400 parades of comparsas, or groups of musicians and dancers, entertained attendees through the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

During the weekend, Rio de Janeiro once again shuddered to the rhythm of the samba with the start of carnival, the biggest popular festival in this South American country and one of the largest carnival celebrations in the world.

This year, the event returns to its traditional date for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, after it was held in April in 2022.

"Last year, still under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not celebrate this very important holiday as we would have liked with a spirit of humor and joy," Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes said.

"It is with great joy, in celebration of life and democracy, that I have the honor of handing the key of the city to King Momo. Long live Rio Carnival!," he exclaimed.

Escolas do Rio desfilando na Sapucaí e preciso lembrar quando a portela fez ISSO AQUI...um dos momentos mais marcantes do carnaval do Rio de Janeiro dos últimos tempospic.twitter.com/rkg9XviWhX — raphael (@transmulato) February 20, 2023

The tweet reads, "Rio de Janeiro samba schools parading in Sapucai. I must remember when the Portala school did this, which was one of the most notable moments of the Rio de Janeiro carnival in recent times."

Meanwhile, King Momo, the symbolic monarch during the carnival, played by Djferson Mendes da Silva, did not hide his joy upon receiving the key of the city.

"After two years of pandemic, this Carnival is historic. It is with great honor that I declare Carnival officially opened," Mendes da Silva said with the carnival queen and two carnival princesses at his side.

