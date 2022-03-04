Lula Da Silva Asks to Avoid New Cold War Worldwide

The former Brazilian president alluded to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, following the request by authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republics (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) to repel the Kyiv aggression.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is currently paying a visit to Mexico, on Thursday asked the Great Powers to back away from a new cold war and claimed that he champions each nation´s peace and sovereignty.

“The great powers must understand that we do not want to be anyone’s enemy. We are not interested, nor is the world, in a new cold war involving the United States, China or Russia, which is for sure dragging the whole world into a conflict that could put humanity in danger,” Lula posted on Twitter.

Former Brazilian President Lula da Silva Meets with AMLO https://t.co/zVymFnmsHP — Thérèse Margolis (@theresemargolis) March 2, 2022

The former Brazilian president alluded to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, following the request by authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republics (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) to repel the Kyiv aggression.

Lula reiterated “I´m and will be against all wars” and stressed that he will champion “peace and the sovereignty of each nation.”