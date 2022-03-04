Lula Da Silva Asks to Avoid New Cold War Worldwide

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The former Brazilian president alluded to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, following the request by authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republics (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) to repel the Kyiv aggression.
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is currently paying a visit to Mexico, on Thursday asked the Great Powers to back away from a new cold war and claimed that he champions each nation´s peace and sovereignty.
“The great powers must understand that we do not want to be anyone’s enemy. We are not interested, nor is the world, in a new cold war involving the United States, China or Russia, which is for sure dragging the whole world into a conflict that could put humanity in danger,” Lula posted on Twitter.
Lula reiterated “I´m and will be against all wars” and stressed that he will champion “peace and the sovereignty of each nation.”