Latin America Shows Divided Opinions on the Russia-Ukraine War

This happens amid an intense media campaign through which the U.S. and its allies intend to make invisible their geopolitical claims as one of the factors involved in triggering the conflict.

Over the last week, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has divided Latin American political and social leaders.

This happens amid an intense media campaign through which the U.S. and its allies intend to make invisible the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to Eastern Europe as one of the most important immediate factors that triggered the military actions.

"We urge all countries in the hemisphere to condemn Russia's premeditated, unprovoked and unjustified attack and its immediate withdrawal from the conflict zone," the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said.

Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Brazil have opposed Russia's military actions over Ukrainian territory. Nevertheless, the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) noted that his administration will promote dialogue to achieve a peaceful solution to the current crisis in the east of Europe. His Foreign Affairs Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, underlined that Mexico is "very clearly against the use of force, against challenging the integrity of an independent country."

#Ukraine #Russia conflict.

Countries on Russian side - cuba, nicaragua, china, iran, north korea, syria, Venezuela, kazakhsthan.



There is a pattern to this list. pic.twitter.com/97WkU0lbNj — Bishal Acharya (@bishalacharya) February 25, 2022

On the other hand, Latin American countries such as Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba defended Moscow's decision. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro pointed out that he "repudiates the perverse plans that seek to surround Russia militarily and strategically," expressing his "support for President Putin and his people."

President Maduro also remarked that the Bolivarian nation “rejects the worsening of the crisis in Ukraine as a result of NATO’s breach of the Minsk agreements.” Later, a statement of Venezuela's government urged “for a return to the path of diplomatic understanding through an effective dialogue between the parties involved in the conflict to avoid escalation."

On social media, the Brasilian President Jair Bolsonaro stated that his government "is interested in deepening its friendly and commercial ties with other countries," referring to Russia, Ukraine, and Hungary.