Brazil: President-Elect Lula Da Silva Announces Five Ministers

On Friday, Brazil's President-elect Lula da Silva announced the names of five ministers who will serve in his cabinet when he takes office on January 1, 2023.



The Finance Ministry will be led by Fernando Haddad, who was the Workers' Party candidate in the 2018 presidential elections, in which the far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro emerged victorious.

Jose Mucio, a 76-year-old engineer who directed the Court of Accounts, the institution that oversees public accounts, will go to the Ministry of Defense. He is known for his political skills and has good relations with the officers of the Armed Forces.

The Foreign Affairs Minister will be Mauro Vieira, who already led that institution during the presidency of Dilma Rousseff between 2015 and 2016. Currently, he is the ambassador of Brazil to Croatia.

Ministério da Fazenda: @Haddad_Fernando, foi ministro da educação de 2005 a 2012, responsável pela criação do Prouni. pic.twitter.com/602xVq4U91 — Lula (@LulaOficial) December 9, 2022

Lula da Silva's tweet reads, "Finance Minister: Fernando Haddad. He was Education Minister (2005-2012) and responsible for the creation of Prouni."

The Justice Minister will be Flavio Dino, a 54-year-old politician who was governor of Maranhao and is currently a federal senator.

In the Ministry of the Presidency will be Rui Costa, one of the founders of the Workers' Party who is currently Governor of Bahia.

During the presentation of his cabinet, Lula da Silva warned that they will have to work "as they have never done before" to be able to rebuild a country destroyed by Bolsonaro.

