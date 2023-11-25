Hamas Delays Release of Israeli Hostages and Accuses Israel of Violating the Truce Pact

The Palestinians fighters did not specify how long the delay will be.

This Saturday a Hamas speakperson said press that the freed of the 13 captives scheduled for today will delay until Israel's Government cumplish the truce pact and allow the more entrancy of humanitarian aid by the north of Gaza.

The announcement was posted to the Al-Qassem Brigades' Telegram Channel two hours after the release at 4 p.m. local time.

According to Osama Hamdam, Hamas speakperson, 340 aid trucks have entered in the Strip since Friday, but just 65 went to the North part of the besiaged enclave, those figures are less than half part of the pacted, says the Hamas soeakperson.

The Palestinians fighters did not specify how long the delay will be or if it can finally be carried out in the next few hours.

Hamas delays release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of not allowing aid to reach northern Gaza Strip and violating Palestinian-prisoner release terms https://t.co/bAqjNFhwW5 — Factal News (@factal) November 25, 2023

Yesterday Hamas freed 13 Israeli hostages and Israel released at least 33 Palestinians prisoners, in accordance with the agreements in negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt

More than 15 000 Palestinians have been killed by Zionist occupation in Gaza since October 7, and more the 60% of they are children.

The truce have been an opportunity to allow the safe pass of medical aid, fuel, food, and world leaders have expressed hope the the truce may be extended.