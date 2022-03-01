Live: Biden Says US Won't Engage Russian Forces in Ukraine

Biden says US forces "are not engaged and will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine" - U.S. announces airspace closure for Russian airlines

3:00 EST:

Russian Troops are now in Kharkov:

This was reported in the Security Service of Ukraine, writing on the Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

According to the Telegram channel "Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine", the attack occurred at the moment when an air alert was announced in the city and the region.

22:00 EST:

Biden Says US Not Planning To Engage Russian Forces in Ukraine:

President Joe Biden asserted Tuesday that the United States does not plan to engage Russian troops in Ukraine.

"Let me be clear, our forces are not and will not engage in a conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine," Biden assured in his State of the Union address to Congress.

He clarified that the U.S. military "is not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies, should (Russian President Vladimir) Putin decide to continue to move westward."

The U.S. announces airspace closure for Russian airlines:

President Joe Biden announced that the United States has banned all Russian aircraft from flying over its airspace.

"Today, I am announcing that, following our allies, for further isolation of Russia, we are closing U.S. airspace to all Russian flights and increasing pressure on their economy," Biden said while speaking to Congress on Tuesday.

As specified in the Department of Transportation statement, the ban extends to all Russia-related aircraft, including charter flights.

18:00 EST:

World Bank Prepares $3 Billion Package To Support Ukraine

The World Bank is preparing a $3 billion support package for Ukraine in the coming months and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is considering requests for emergency financing from Ukraine, the heads of the two institutions, David Malpass and Kristalina Georgieva, announced Tuesday in a statement.

"Our institutions are working together to support Ukraine on the financing and policy fronts, and are urgently ramping up that support. We have been in daily contact with the authorities on crisis measures.... At the World Bank Group, we are preparing a $3 billion support package over the coming months, starting with a fast-disbursing budget support operation of at least $350 million to be presented to the board for approval this week, followed by $200 million in fast-disbursing support for health and education," the text said.

Meanwhile, the IMF board could consider Ukraine's request for emergency financing through the Rapid Financing Instrument next week, the statement said.

.@DavidMalpassWBG and I are deeply shocked & saddened by the devastating human & economic toll of war in #Ukraine. The IMF team has been in daily contact w/ the ���� authorities & are working on their request for emergency financing for our Board to consider as early as next week. — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) March 1, 2022

17:00 GST:

