'The US Is Responsible for What Happens in Ukraine': Hezbollah

On Tuesday, Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary of the Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, accused the United States and its allies of instigating actions whose ultimate goal is to affect the Russia people.

"The West is taking all possible actions against Russia except engage in direct combat... Its current position in the Ukrainian crisis is a depiction of its double standards in comparison to its stances against U.S. wars," he said as reported by Al Mayadeen.

To illustrate this prevailing double standard in the transnational mainstream media, the Hezbollah Secretary recalled that the international community usually remains silent in the face of U.S. crimes. Among the latest of these outrages is the arbitrary confiscation of US$3.5 billion that the Afghan Central Bank had deposited in the United States.

"The U.S. is powerful and arrogant, and the world is silent about its injustices," Nasrallah said, adding that "what is happening between Ukraine and Russia is very dangerous regardless of the position on the current battle."

"America is responsible for what is happening in Ukraine, it made provocation, did not help to find a diplomatic solution, and did nothing to stop the war," he pointed out.

The Lebanese resistance leader stressed that the Russia-Ukraine war is the consequence of the actions that the West has not taken to resolve the Donbass conflict during the last eight years.

The ongoing scenario is "a lesson for those who trust, rely and bet on America, and we must know that the current tragedy is the responsibility of the U.S. government," he said, as reported by Al Mayadeen.