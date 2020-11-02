US Election 2020: More Than 97.6 Million Have Voted Thus Far

People who have requested their ballots via e-mail voted and have successfully return it amounts to 62.197.467, while there are about 29.775.860 individuals who have requested their ballots but have not turned them in.

More than 97.6 million people have cast their votes on Monday thus far, according to the latest update by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

Democrats have urged people to vote as early as possible while Donald Trump has questioned the mail-voting system, the safest alternative amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Elections Project data shows that there are registered 35.467.903 in-person votes, although some states do not differentiate between mail ballots and in-person ballots.

At least 97 million people have voted in the 2020 general election ��https://t.co/s8K2xFDeSA pic.twitter.com/QSgEoT5shu — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) November 2, 2020

Nonetheless, the authors of the tally noticed that "Democrats’ unprecedented high levels of early voting should not be taken as an indicator of the final election results."

However, the unprecedented numbers already represent more than 69 percent of the total voting turnout during the 2016 election.

The latest polls result in swing states summarized by the Guardian show that Biden is leading in Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania while Trump is ahead in Iowa and Ohio.