Libya: PM Pledges to Reform National Education System

According to official reports, Dbeibah also paid tribute to the teachers who died in the recent floods that hit eastern Libya.

On Thursday, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah pledged to reform the education system in the country.

"I renew the commitment of our government to implement all its pledges to reform the education system at all levels, and to continue all building, construction and development works for educational facilities and to establish the enforceable rights of teachers," Dbeibah said in a statement to Libyan teachers on the occasion of the World Teachers' Day.

"I also extend my gratitude to every teacher who faces daily obstacles and difficulties in their commute to their workplace, coming from long distances and under different and fluctuating weather conditions in order to remain committed to daily teaching of values and educating young people," the statement said.

✅ Help children go back to school

✅ Address psychological needs

✅ Help people regain lost documents



UNHCR's long term response to the floods is focused on helping people rebuild their lives, one step at a time.



Listen to what our colleague Alkelani says about the needs: pic.twitter.com/0IlFyrt9ry — UNHCR Libya (@UNHCRLibya) October 6, 2023

On Sept 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered Libya's worst floods in decades, killing thousands and severely damaging the region's infrastructure.

Earlier in September, the Libyan government announced plans to build 1,500 new schools all over the country.