Libya: PM Urges Speed up Support for Flood-Affected People

Mobile homes sent for displaced people would arrive in the country in a few days, the Director of the National Development Fund Yaseen al-Abyad said during the meeting.

On Thursday, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah stressed the need to increase the pace of work to provide support for the people affected by the recent deadly floods in eastern Libya.

The needs for assistance in Libya are immense after the country was hit hard by Storm Daniel, which caused widespread flooding.

According to a statement issued by the prime minister's information office, Dbeibah made his remarks during a meeting with the government's emergency response team and officials from eastern Libya to discuss the implementation of a recovery plan.

The statement also noted that Wafaa Al-Kilani, Minister of Social Affairs, confirmed that a series of support and assistance measures will be carried out in accordance with the Prime Minister's plan in coordination with the Social Solidarity Fund.

��#Libya update:



One month since the devastating floods after #StormDaniel, when entire neighborhoods disappeared in the blink of an eye.



➡️ To date, @WFP has assisted 33,580 affected people & is planning to support longer-term needs.



Donate now: https://t.co/BpObtt1AjS pic.twitter.com/bYoYOgIHBE — WFP in the Middle East & North Africa (@WFP_MENA) October 11, 2023

Musa al-Magaryef, the Education Minister, confirmed that reinforcement of damaged schools in the stricken areas is ongoing according to schedule.

On Sept. 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered the largest and worst floods in decades in Libya. Thousands of people were killed and went missing, while the region's infrastructure was severely damaged.

According to official reports, several cities in eastern Libya were particularly affected.

Furthermore, the quantity of water caused two dams above the city of Derna to collapse, which created a flood wave that washed away entire neighbourhoods; a quarter of the city is completely destroyed.

The disaster claimed many human lives, and around 10 000 people are still missing; some 43 000 people have been forced to flee the floods and become homeless.